Four Big Predictions For Georgia Football's Big Game Against The Oklahoma Sooners

ATHENS - For the first time ever Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will host the Oklahoma Sooners in Athens, Georgia. It's a highly-anticipated game due to the circumstances and Georgia fans are expected to be loud and proud this weekend Between the Hedges. Here are four big predictions for the game....

Chauncey Bowens Scores Two Touchdowns

After a career-high three rushing touchdowns for Bowens last weekend against Arkansas, the third-year back will likely see another giant workload come his way with starter Nate Frazier being listed as "questionable" for the game. Frazier still may play, but a healthy Bowens could be the safer option to at least start the game. He's terrific around the goal-line, breaks tackles, and has shown the ability to make plays out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. Other running backs will help carry the load as well, but Bowens is a dependable ball-carrier who has had success in the past against quality defenses. The Sooners are excellent against the run, but if the Dawgs are around the goal-line, look for Bowens to hear his name called.

Georgia Holds Oklahoma To Under 100 Yards Rushing

So far this season the Oklahoma Sooners have proven they can't run the football. Their offense line is banged up and completely out of sorts. They're not physical along the line of scrimmage and have had an extremely tough time moving defenses backwards in the trenches. It's one of many weak spots on the offense and now they have to line up against one of the best defenses in college football. Yeah, good luck with that.

The Sooners ran for exactly 100 yards against Michigan with 45 of those yards coming from quarterback John Mateer. Against New Mexico, the Sooners ran for a measly 61yards on 32 carries. They have no idea what they're doing right now in the running game and will have an incredibly hard time running on the Bulldogs this weekend.

Seven Different Bulldogs Will Catch A Pass

So far this season we've seen 11 different wide receivers catch a pass from Gunner Stockton. The Bulldog quarterback is distributing the ball evenly and making sure everyone is involved. Nobody is lighting up the stat sheet, but everyone is involved and getting an opportunity to make an impact. Don't expect anything to change when the Sooners come to town. The Oklahoma defense is stout and will be one of the best units the Bulldogs will see all year. Look for Stockton to continue his stellar play while getting a lot of different pass-catchers involved.

Georgia Covers The 14-Point Line

The Bulldogs are 3-0 against the spread so far this season and I expect that trend to continue on Saturday. The 2-1 Sooners come to town with an offense that has really struggled over the last two weeks. They're getting poor quarterback play, atrocious offensive line play, and they can't run the football. Their defense will keep them in the game for the most part, but their inability to move the ball on offense will be the reason this game won't be close in the end. This Georgia team is hungry and are hoping to feast on a banged up Sooners team. This could be a major battle, but in the end, look for the Bulldogs to roll with a comfortable victory.