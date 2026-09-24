Georgia Football's Pivot to Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips with Nate Frazier Questionable

ATHENS - Georgia football has always been very good at recruiting running backs. Now we are going to see just how well Kirby Smart has done in this cycle at that position.

It sure looks like Georgia football running backs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips are about to get more snaps - starting this weekend against a stout Oklahoma defense that permits only seven points a game, and has long been known to be tough against the run.

Bowens and Phillips appear in line to get more carries this weekend because of the status of fellow running back Nate Frazier. The Compton native is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Sooners. Frazier didn’t miss a game a season ago. It is unclear if he will play this weekend.

The term questionable has specific meaning on the Southeastern Conference’s Student-Athlete Availability Report. It means that Frazier, as well as receiver Isiah Canion and defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, are “uncertain to play due to injury or condition.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart said Monday that he expected Frazier to play this weekend.

“I think's going to be fine,” Smart said of Frazier. “It's going to be day-to-day - expect him to be able to play.

In the time between that statement and the release of the SEC’s injury report there have been three practices for the Bulldogs.

Bowens had three touchdowns during Georgia’s 45-17 win over Arkansas on Saturday. It was the sort of breakout performance that has been building for a while.

“Chauncey is one of the hardest workers on the team,” Smart said after the win. “I think he’s a violent runner. He likes contact. He seeks contact. He got the beneficiary of some good blocking on a couple of those. He had a couple of runs that I thought could've been even bigger. But he also bounced out on some and made some plays.”

Bowens has 67 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Phillips has seven carries for 49 yards. Smart said in August that Phillips is poised to explode for the Bulldogs because of his effort this offseason.

“Dwight has worked his tail off,” Smart said at the time. “He's one of the most explosive players we have on our offense. If we're going to be more explosive, then we have to get guys that when they touch the ball, big plays happen. The form of touches may change, but he's got to touch the ball because he's been one of our most explosive guys - probably even more so in practice than what you've seen in games.”

We will see now if what Smart has been saying about his running back room is correct.

“Interchangeable parts,” Smart said of his running backs. They all play. They all work. They all do the same practice habits. I love those guys. They really care about each other. The success of each other is more important than the success of one person, and I appreciate the mentality in that room.”

One other consideration regarding Georiga’s run game is that quarterback Gunner Stockton is the Dawgs’ leading rusher right now with 24 carries for 202 yards and five touchdowns.

Oklahoma, too, is dealing with at least two major injuries to important players on their roster - OL Michael Fasusi (out) and DL David Stone (questionable).