Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Is Ready For War

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart knows his team is about to be at war. As expected, the Bulldogs should be ready.

The war this weekend in Athens will be between the Bulldog offense and an elite Oklahoma Sooners defense. Brent Venables' offense is struggling mightily right now but his defense is playing like one of the nation's best. The Sooners handled the Michigan offense in a losing effort in week two and smashed New Mexico last weekend during their way-to-close 14-6 victory in Norman.

The Bulldogs are a two-touchdown favorite against the Sooners this weekend, mainly due to the poor play by the Oklahoma offense. But when the Sooners are on defense, that's when the war starts. Gunner Stockton has the Bulldog offense rolling right now, and they need to continue that this weekend in Athens.

Here's what Kirby Smart had to say about the Sooner's impressive defense...

"They're all about technique and fundamentals," Smart tole reporters this week. "They have a great scheme. They've got an answer for everything you do, but that's not what does it for them. They strike people, they get off blocks, they attack the ball, they play downhill and they don't play passive. Technique and fundamentals."

"You can see it when people go to block them, they strike them and get off the block," Smart added. "That's what football is. Defensive football is like, are you hard to block? When you turn on tape, they have a bunch of hard to block guys. When you're hard to block, you're good. Then you put some size and talent with it, and then you get what you've got at Oklahoma, which you see them in our conference. They are, year-in and year-out, one of the best defenses."

Kirby's correct there. Their offense is atrocious, but this could very well be the best defensive the Bulldogs see all season. It's a group full of NFL talent that understands the right way to play defense. They're technically sound, they're not fooled, and do a great job of winning their battles in the trenches.

The Sooners also know how to get to the quarterback and make plays in the backfield. Venables' loves to attack and be aggressive, leading to quick punts and the occasional turnover. The Sooners gave up just 263 yards in their loss to Michigan in week two. They lost the game, but it wasn’t because of the defense. Against New Mexico the Sooners gave up just 185 yards during their tight 14-6 win. They sacked the Lobos six times and forced eight total points.