Georgia Football Installed as Huge Favorites Over Oklahoma Sooners: What Does That Mean?

ATHENS - The showdown between Georgia football and the Oklahoma Sooners was perceived as one of the big-time games of the 2026 for both teams.

But after underwhelming results in the last two weeks, the Sooners have fallen out of the AP Top 25 rankings. Georgia has remained at No. 2 for the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Georgia is considered to be a significant favorite to beat the Sooners this Saturday Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium.

FanDuel lists the Bulldogs as a whopping 13.5-point favorites to win the contest. That line has moved nearly four points this summer when the same outlet at Georgia as a ten-point favorite to win.

Georgia Bulldogs RB Chauncey Bowens celebrates QB Gunner Stockton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Kirby Smart the Bulldogs have been very effective winning as double-digit favorites. Only three times in Smart’s 11 seasons have the Dawgs failed to win a game as a double-digit favorite. South Carolina (+21) used +4 turnover margin to take out Georgia in overtime in 2019. Texas (+13.5) beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl by limiting the Bulldogs to only 72 yards rushing. In Smart’s first season Vanderbilt limited the Bulldogs to only 75 yards rushing to stun the Bulldogs by a point.

All told, Smart’s Bulldogs are 86-3 as double-digit favorites - with the average score in those games being Georgia 40, Opponents 13. But this week Smart said the Dawgs would have to deal with a stout Oklahoma defense powered by coach Brent Venables.

Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't think people give their, their coaches and their kids enough credit for how they play,” Smart said Monday. “They get off blocks. They strike you. They play with unbelievable pad level and really an intensity that's kind of unmatched in terms of the way they play. You see it on tape and he's always been that way. (Venables) did it at Clemson, and he's a great defensive coach.”

The Sooners are the No. 3 team in the nation defensively against the pass. Oklahoma is ranked as the No. 9 overall defense, and ranked No. 4 in scoring defense allowing only 7.7 points per game. Georgia has the No. 7 total defense in the country, and the No. 23 scoring defense in the nation giving up 13.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs have the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation at 59.3 point per game, which will go head-to-head with the Sooners’ impressive defense.

“They are violent. They play hard. They play with a purpose. Very intelligent. You know they know what you're doing as well as you know what you're doing,” Smart said of the Sooners’ defense. “They do a great job of formation and things and understanding what your tendencies are. They play really hard. And when you get good, talented players playing with fundamentals - they don't get blocked. They might get blocked. They don't stay blocked.”