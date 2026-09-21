Georgia Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Game time, TV channel, How to stream, Odds for week 4 game (Sept. 26, 2026)

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia football beat Arkansas 45-17 in the first SEC game for UGA. Oklahoma beat New Mexico at home 14-6 Saturday night. This is Georgia football's first home SEC game of the year.

"I'm worried about us, and I'm worried about how we prepare, and I'm worried about you know, what we can do to make our team better," Smart said Monday.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: Game time for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: TV Channel for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: How to watch online, stream for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Oklahoma game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 3 game

According to FanDuel, Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite against Arkansas. The over/under for the game is 53.5

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Oklahoma comes to Athens for the first time ever. The game is a result of the SEC welcoming both the Sooners and Texas Longhorns in the SEC starting in the 2024 season. The two schools have not played one another since the 2018 Rose Bowl Game, which Georgia won in overtime.

"It was an iconic game because of what it meant and what it, like what it led to and where it was played," Smart said Monday. "It was a great game."

Oklahoma fell out of college football rankings this week after back-to-back poor showings. The Sooners struggled to beat New Mexico at home Saturday. That followed Oklahoma being upset on the road by Michigan.

Georgia is ranked No. 2 in the nation coming into the game. This weekend in the SEC is a pivotal one with several ranked showdowns including No. 1 Texas visiting Tennessee, No. 2 Ole Miss visiting the No. 21 Gators, No. 23 Texas A&M traveling to LSU and No. 19 Missouri play at No. 24 Mississippi State.