Georgia Football Players Bound For Monster Games Against Oklahoma

ATHENS - Several Georgia football players have a chance to make a name for themselves nationally with a big game this weekend against the Oklahoma Sooners. Here's who they are...

Drew Bobo - Center

Georgia's starting center has been playing tough, efficient football in the trenches through the first three weeks of the season. All with a giant club on his hand. Now Georgia's verteran offensive lineman will have both hands ready to go against a stout Oklahoma defensive front. The senior team captain is one of the league's top centers and may not have to see top Sooner defensive tackle David Stone on Saturday. That of course should make things a little easier. Bobo will anchor an offensive line that will look to establish the run game early, and if that happens, the Georgia offense could be on their way to a big game. Look for Bobo's leadership and max-effort style of play to have a major impact on the Bulldog offense this weekend.

Elijah Griffin - Defensive Line

The Bulldog sophomore has had somewhat of a quiet start to the season so far, but with the Sooners in town, look for Griffin to play more snaps as a starter and be in a positon to make several big plays in the trenches. The Sooners are having a lot of trouble running the ball and setting the ton along the line of scrimmage. The Oklahoma offensive line has not seen a defensive front like Georgia's, and if they don't play well, Bulldogs like Griffin could have a really big day. The Pooler, Georgia native made one big stop against Arkansas, but we should see a lot more of him this weekend.

Talyn Taylor - Wide Receiver

The only Bulldog pass-catcher with multiple receiving touchdowns, Taylor is a sophomore wideout who could see several targets come his way against Oklahoma. The shifty wideout shows impressive burst and enough explosiveness to test the Sooner secondary down the field. He got the first target to start the season and is someone Georgia fans should keep a close eye on this Saturday against a skilled Oklahoma defense. Taylor did not record a reception against Arkansas, but it wasn't because he was part of the game-plan. He drew a pass-interference call in the end-zone that led to a Bulldog rushing touchdown and has a chance to see more opportunities to make plays in the red-area on Saturday.

Chris Cole - Linebacker

If the Bulldogs are going to contain Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, they'll need excellent play from their linebackers. You could make the case that Cole is the best player on Georgia's defense, which means he'll have an opportunity to chase around Mateer and cause chaos on the backfield. He'll also be able to make plays against the run as the Sooners have been unable to get anything going there on offense. Mateer is pron to mistakes, and a big game from Cole could lead to a key turnover or two. Cole is playing at an elite level to start the season and has a chance to devour a struggling Sooner offense.