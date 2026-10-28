Georgia Football Star is Preparing to Not "Get Run Over" by Florida Gators

Georgia football is loaded with stars and it is about to play a Florida Gators team that has plenty of stars on offense.

A little atypical of Georgia under Kirby Smart, the defensive line is not the room full of stars and future first-round NFL Draft picks. Georgia’s linebacker and secondary unit is riddled with star players. Not having star safety KJ Bolden against Auburn proved that there is a dropoff when Georgia doesn’t have all of its pieces.

Florida specifically has one player on offense that has been a huge problem to deal with and will be an NFL player in his own right one day. That is running back Jadan Baugh, who already has over 10 scores on the ground in just seven games.

Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson IV spoke with the local media on Monday, and was asked about Baugh. Robinson, while known more for his playmaking in the passing game, is a physical corner that can make plays on the ball.

“We definitely study the backs a lot here,” Robinson said.

“I could say about him he’s (Jadan Baugh) a very good back, he’ll come downhill, he’ll run you over, run through your face, so it’s making sure we’re there and ready to tackle,” Robinson said.

Smart also spoke with the media on Monday and he talked highly about Robinson. The Dawgs got poor tackling out of the secondary against Auburn, so he knows that Robinson being able to step up against a strong rushing attack will be important.

“Yeah, Ellis (Robinson)is a competitor. He’s really driven to be good at what he does, and he works hard at it,” Smart said.

Robinson is in his first season as a full-time starter for the Georgia defense. He had a handful of acrobatic interceptions last year, and he did it again earlier this season against Vanderbilt.

“It's important to him that he, you know does things the right way and plays with the right technique, and he likes the game, Smart said. “He likes to play, he likes to have chances to make plays on the ball and cover people, and he has a good mindset about the position that, you know, giving up a play is not the end of the world. He can erase it quickly and move on to the next, and that's a good trait to have at his position. So, been really pleased with his effort and the things he's done.”