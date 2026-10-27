Kirby Smart Sheds Light on Georgia Football Practice During Off Week

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators enjoyed this past weekend off before they face off in Atlanta for the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The Dawgs may not have taken the approach that you would think after the brutal loss at home to Auburn in their last game. While sources say Kirby Smart held a tough practice on Thursday before giving the team the weekend off, Georgia had a more laid back week of practice in general.

Smart met with local reporters in Athens on Monday, and he gave a few details about practice during the off week. He noted that they had two tough days and one where they didn’t go as hard as they normally do.

“We went Tuesday and Thursday with Wednesday being a lot less,” Smart said. “We scripted reps for certain guys more than others. That's been the last two years, really. I mean, it's not what everybody thinks it is, you're trying to keep your team healthy, and I’ve got less depth than we've ever had. So certainly, we're trying to develop our guys that will be playing if guys get injured or they might be playing next year. And we're trying to maintain the conditioning level and the physicality of the rest of them.”

While Smart has mentioned the lack of depth over the last couple of years, Monday was not the first time this season that he has expressed concern for this. The injuries that are piling up have made it more evident.

With Georgia having both safeties KJ Bolden and Tyriq Green out, there was a noticeable dropoff in the tackling. That was the first game Bolden has missed, and the true freshman Green has missed time since the end of the Western Kentucky game. It was clear he was on track to be in the rotation with the starters.

Running back Chauncey Bowens potentially missing the rest of the season also causes a depth issue in that room. One more injury will cause serious concern. The Dawgs got away with it against Alabama, but that is not a preferred situation to be in.

Georgia went hard on Tuesday and Thursday, and part of that is to get ready for Florida, who Smart called a “physical” team.

“They have a lot of physicality in the program,” Smart said. “They play really hard. When you turn on the tape, you see the physicality they play with on both sides of the ball. A ton of respect for both coordinators. Going against both of them for multiple years they’ve got a great scheme, got really good players.”

Florida has shown the capability of running the ball at an elite level. Florida was averaging over 240 rushing yards per game through the first four games of the season. That number has dropped off, but the potential is there, especially with star back Jadan Baugh on the field.