Georgia Football Crushes Arkansas: What We Learned

FAYETTEVILLE - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs kicked off SEC play over the weekend and looked dominant in a comfortable 45-17 victory over Arkansas. Here's what we learned from Georgia's big road win...

Georgia Football Might Be The Best In The County

Kirby and the Dawgs went into this weekend ranked No. 2 in the country. That ranking likely won't change, but after another dominant performance, it's clear this Georgia team is possibly the best team in the country. Texas is an outstanding team. So is Indiana, Ohio State, and Miami. The Crimson Tide look strong too, but you can absolutely make the case that this Georgia team could be the best team in college football. Offense, defense, and special teams. Kirby Smart has this team rolling, and they don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Gunner Stockton Has Wheels

We knew Gunner Stockton could make big plays with his legs after a terrific 2025 season on the ground, but against the Razorbacks, Stockton had a career day on the ground. Not only can ge get tough yards and make plays with his feet outside of the pocket, but the senior quarterback also showed he has deceptive speed. Leading the Bulldog offense to 40+ points for the third consecutive game, Stockton ran wild for a career-high 97 rushing yards including a long 62-yarder late in the first half. He's a safe, efficient runner who showed this weekend he can take off for a long gain. A true nightmare for opposing defenses.

Georgia Football's Backup Defenders Need A Lot Of Work

For the second consecutive game Georgia's reserves on defense did not have a great showing. When the game was well in hand in the 4th quarter, head coach Kirby Smart sent his backups in to get some much-needed playing time on the road. Up 38-3, the Bulldog defense, comprised of the second and third team, gave up two late Arkansas touchdowns in the final quarter. Just like in week two against Western Kentucky, Georgia's reserves gave up two touchdowns late in the ballgame. These are talented players, but it's clear many of them are not ready to play meaningful minutes in bigger games. They have to be better and Kirby Smart knows it.

Georgia Football Might Crush Oklahoma

As it turns out, the Oklahoma Sooners are not a good football team. Losing to a poor Michigan team on the road in week two was extremely concerning for a team with high expectations coming into the season. In week three they had a battle at home against New Mexico. The Sooners offense is one of the worst in the league and they'll face a major test in Athens next weekend against an elite Bulldog defense. The Sooners do not look good, and if they're struggling at home against New Mexico, there's a real chance to get absolutely crushed in Athens next weekend.