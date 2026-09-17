Georgia Football Gets ESPN's Prediction for SEC Opener at Arkansas Razorbacks

ATHENS - Georgia Football got a prediction from ESPN for the Dawgs’ first SEC game of the season this Saturday at Arkansas.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs travel to play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Noon this Saturday, September 19, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. ABC will televise the Arkansas-Georgia Football to a national audience.

This is the SEC opener for both No. 2 Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) and unranked Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC). UGA beat Western Kentucky 70-20 last Saturday. The Dawgs have not played a power-four opponent in 2026. Meanwhile, Arkansas took a 43-10 nighttime beating from No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City last Saturday.

The late-night kickoff means the Hogs didn’t land back in Fayetteville until early Sunday morning - slowing their preparations for the week.

"It's a tough environment for regardless of where you play in the SEC,” Smart said of playing on the road in the league.

After back-to-back poor showings, Arkansas might have the home crowd, but it also has pressure to play better. The Razorbacks have not won a home SEC game in two seasons, and are coming off a 2-10 showing in 2025.

ESPN's prediction: Georgia Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

According to FanDuel, UGA is a considerable favorite to win the game. The Bulldogs are listed as 24.5-point favorites over Arkansas. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Georgia a 96% chance to beat Arkansas. That give the Hogs a 4% chance to shock the Bulldogs at home.

What about the rest Georgia Football's season?

The games listed below are the percentages that ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Georgia Football to win each of the remaining games on the schedule as of September 17, 2026.

96.0% - at Arkansas

80.4% - vs. Oklahoma

93.7% - vs. Vanderbilt

53.9% - at Alabama

83.6% - vs. Auburn

82.3% - vs. Florida

74.7% - at Ole Miss

88.7% - vs. Missouri

77.4% - at South Carolina

96.5% - vs. Georgia Tech