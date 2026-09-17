Georgia Football Gets ESPN's Prediction for SEC Opener at Arkansas Razorbacks
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ATHENS - Georgia Football got a prediction from ESPN for the Dawgs’ first SEC game of the season this Saturday at Arkansas.
Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs travel to play the Arkansas Razorbacks at Noon this Saturday, September 19, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. ABC will televise the Arkansas-Georgia Football to a national audience.
This is the SEC opener for both No. 2 Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) and unranked Arkansas (1-1, 0-0 SEC). UGA beat Western Kentucky 70-20 last Saturday. The Dawgs have not played a power-four opponent in 2026. Meanwhile, Arkansas took a 43-10 nighttime beating from No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City last Saturday.
The late-night kickoff means the Hogs didn’t land back in Fayetteville until early Sunday morning - slowing their preparations for the week.
"It's a tough environment for regardless of where you play in the SEC,” Smart said of playing on the road in the league.
After back-to-back poor showings, Arkansas might have the home crowd, but it also has pressure to play better. The Razorbacks have not won a home SEC game in two seasons, and are coming off a 2-10 showing in 2025.
ESPN's prediction: Georgia Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
According to FanDuel, UGA is a considerable favorite to win the game. The Bulldogs are listed as 24.5-point favorites over Arkansas. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Georgia a 96% chance to beat Arkansas. That give the Hogs a 4% chance to shock the Bulldogs at home.
What about the rest Georgia Football's season?
The games listed below are the percentages that ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Georgia Football to win each of the remaining games on the schedule as of September 17, 2026.
96.0% - at Arkansas
80.4% - vs. Oklahoma
93.7% - vs. Vanderbilt
53.9% - at Alabama
83.6% - vs. Auburn
82.3% - vs. Florida
74.7% - at Ole Miss
88.7% - vs. Missouri
77.4% - at South Carolina
96.5% - vs. Georgia Tech
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post