ATHENS - There was a lot of hype surrounding Georgia football wide receiver Talyn Taylor coming into the season.

The former five-star prospect came to Athens hoping to make an immediate impact last year before an injury midway through the season kept him off the field. However, the talented, naturally-gifted pass-catcher has fought his way back and is proving he's one of the top overall players on the Bulldog offense.

Against Oklahoma, Taylor had a career game with four receptions for 110 yards and one long 41-yard touchdown early in the game to give the Dawgs a 14-0 lead. When the Bulldogs needed a big play, Stockton looked Taylor's way.

Georgia football WR Talyn Taylor (1) catches a pass against Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen (23) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I saw the defender on me was in man coverage so I had to sell the corner route with the head fake and then took off on the post and won on it. I have to be short-minded after big games but there's still a lot I can work on and there's a lot of room for improvement."

Taylor has been involved heavily from the start. He got the first target of the season against Tennessee State and has seen the ball come his way several times in the red-area. He's caught three touchdown passes so far this season and is playing extremely confident. He's stretching the field, he's hauling in one-handed passes, and he's proving to be a dependable third-down target as well.

Taylor told reporters this week that two of Georgia's more experienced receivers London Humphreys and Isaiah Canion, have helped him progress this fall and into the season.

"Those two definitely help me on the field and off the field as well," Taylor said. "They're great teammates, great leaders, and I like the way that they carry themselves all throughout the facility, through the practices, off the field, they just show leadership through everything they do, and that's what I like about them."

Georgia football WR Talyn Taylor (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2) at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wideout emerging as a big-play weapon is freshman Craig Dandridge. Like Taylor, the first-year pass-catcher has shown the ability to stretch the field and give the Bulldogs an opportunity for explosive plays vertically. Taylor had a lot to say about his fellow receiver this week.

"Craig is a great dude," Taylor said. "He's a great receiver. He's a hard worker for sure. Seeing him come in and doing the things he's done. He's had his head down and he's been grinding. That's good to see from him and he just keep doing what he's doing. It's going to help him and it's going to help the team strive for success."

On the season Taylor has hauled in nine passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.