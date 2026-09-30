ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has put together one of the best defenses in college football. The Bulldog linebackers are playing at an elite level and the secondary continues to make big plays.

However, it all starts with stout play in the trenches. The Dawgs have been excellent on the defensive line through the first four games of the season and several of them earned big praise from Kirby Smart this week.

One defender making more and more of an impact is second-year defensive tackle, JJ Hanne. The promising lineman from Germany continues to learn and develop, and it's allowed him to see plenty of the field so far this season.

“Y’all are in for a treat because he’s one of the most positive and optimistic guys we have," Smart told reporters. "He plays with the right energy and tenacity. He’s always got a smile on his face. His experience in life puts him ahead of other kids. He does not take for granted this opportunity."

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman JJ Hanne (96) reacts to a Georgia Bulldog fumble recovery as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Hanne is a second-year defender still improving, veteran Jordan Hall is a veteran who is playing at a high level now that he's healthy again. The senior from Jacksonville, Florida made a big tackle for loss against Oklahoma and is one of the top overall defense linemen on the roster.

"Jordan's fast. Jordan's always been fast. He can run. He cares. He's a great effort player. I mean, we have the saying: 'Effort counts twice' in this organization, and he embodies that," Smart said. "He gives great effort. He runs to the ball. He leads. I appreciate how hard he works.”

Then there's senior defensive tackle, Josh Horton. The Atlanta native gives great effort when he's out of the field and gives the Bulldogs a fresh, talented veteran who can attack the quarterback. Horton secured one sack against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday and earned praise this week from his head coach.

“I think Josh Horton was a good player last year. I think he's a good player this year. If I had to say a difference, I would say that he's more comfortable in our scheme and he's a year older. And typically, when you're a year older, let's hope you're a better football player than you were the year before. So I do think he's playing better. He understands how we practice and he understands how we do things. He was really active the other day.”