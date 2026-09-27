ATHENS - Several Georgia football players had giant games against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon. Here's who they are...

Chris Cole - Linebacker

Georgia's superstar defender played like the best linebacker in college football today. The junior from Virginia had the most productive game of his Bulldog career and completely dominated the Oklahoma offense. He terrorized quarterback John Mateer for four quarters and made the game's biggest play, recovering a fumble by Mateer and taking it 85-yards for a Bulldog touchdown. It was a 14-point swing that gave the Bulldogs a commanding 21-0 second quarter lead. Cole chased down the ball-carrier with ease and would recover another Mateer fumble later in the first half. Cole ended the day with eight tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

Talyn Taylor - Wide Receiver

Georgia's leading receiver had the biest game of his Bulldog career against a really strong Oklahoma defense. Taylor got the offense rolling in Georgia's second offensive drive, getting open down the field and picking up a key third down that would eventually led to a Bulldog touchdown. The talented sophomore showed consistency and explosive, and even hauled in an eye-opening one-handed pass down the field late in the game. He's quickly becoming one of Gunner Stockton's favorite targets and had a memorable game, catching four passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. He was one of Georgia's most productive players during their big victory.

Chauncey Bowens - Running Back

Another one of Georgia's most productive players on offense, Bowens scored two more touchdowns today and ran hard against a stout Oklahoma defense. He may not have lit up the stat sheet with just 26 rushing yards, but he took advantage of his opportunities in the red-zone. He also caught a big pass out of the backfield in the second half that he took 24 yards. The Bulldogs needed a big play in that moment and Bowens was able to come through. With Nate Frazier missing the ballgame, Bowens stepped up in a big way.

Raylen Wilson - Linebacker

Like Cole, Wilson was tremendous at the linebacker position today, ending his gigantic day with a team-leading 11 tackles. The Bulldogs gave up less than 70 rushing yards and Wilson's excellent play was a big reason why. He also created havoc in the backfield, forcing a John Mateer fumble in the second quarter that led to a Bulldog touchdown. Raylen's speed, instincts, and toughness were on full display and he was easily one of the games' top performers.