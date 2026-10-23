ATHENS - Is Georgia football getting the most out of it's wide receiver group?

Midway through the 2026 season that's a question that's still hard to answer. If you look at the stat sheet the answer might be "no". Georgia's leading receiver, true freshman Craig Dandridge, has just 310 receiving yards this season. Not a giant number through seven games. Sophomore Talyn Taylor leads the team with 19 receptions and is tied for first on the team with three touchdown grabs.

However, numbers can be misleading. Last year the Bulldogs had a clear No. 1 target at wide receiver in Zachariah Branch who caught more than 80 passes during the 2025 season. This year is different as there's no real "go to" target at wide receiver. Quarterback Gunner Stockon is distributing the ball evenly with everyone getting a small piece of the passing game pie.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart told reporters this week that he's "proud" of his wide receiver group halfway through the season.

“As a whole, that group was the one everyone wanted to question or say things about coming in," Smart told reporters. "Talyn’s [Taylor] grown up a lot, and he’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s really been a consistent guy that practices hard, plays hard, gets open, and wins one-on-one opportunities."

"London [Humphreys] continues to improve and get better. We’ve been injured probably as much at that position as we have any. Throw the wide receivers in there with the running backs, and it’s a tough combination that Coach Bobo and the offensive staff have had to work through. I’ve been really pleased with the receiver group as a whole. There are a couple guys that you don’t get to see, and that haven’t played as much that get really good work in practice and have been coming alone and doing good things that we hope to see this week.”

So far six Bulldog receivers have caught a touchdown pass this fall. Talyn Taylor and London Humphreys are tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches each. Craig Dandridge, Sacovie White-Helton, Landon Roldan, and Jeremy Bell have all caught one touchdown pass this season.

As for the others, look for second-year wideout CJ Wiley to get some opportunities to see the field if Isaiah Canion and Thomas Blackshear continue to be out for an extended period of time. Tyler Williams is another young wideout on the rise who already has one jaw-dropping catch this season.

Overall, while there isn't a single receiver putting up giant numbers, many of them have stepped up when their name was called. It's a talented group making plays by committee, and that likely won't change in the second half of the season.