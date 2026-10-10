Alabama vs. Georgia: Live Updates, Stats and Takeaways From Clash of SEC Titans in Tuscaloosa

Alabama and Georgia has been, in many ways, the defining college football matchup of the last decade. Ahead of the 2016 season, the Bulldogs hired alumnus Kirby Smart as the program’s new head coach, after a decade on Nick Saban’s staffs with the Miami Dolphins and the Crimson Tide. In quick order, Smart turned Georgia into the chief rival of Saban’s Alabama powerhouse, and in the early 2020s, shifted the tide in the SEC with back-to-back national championships. The first came at the end of the 2021 season, against Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The games between legendary coach and his greatest apprentice made for great theater, but the Alabama-Georgia series hasn’t lost much intrigue in the years since Saban’s retirement. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer’s first great win with the program came in a 41–34 thriller against the Bulldogs in 2024 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and he followed it up in ’25 with a 24–21 win in Athens. Georgia landed a huge blow in the last matchup at the SEC championship, winning 28–7.

The stakes of an Alabama-Georgia game aren’t what they once were; last year’s SEC title game didn’t knock the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff. However, any game between two teams of this caliber is must-watch, and could again be a preview of the conference title game in Atlanta.

Another major storyline for Saturday’s game: the weather. Hurricane Isaias came up through the Gulf Coast and passed right by Tuscaloosa during the afternoon, weakening in power throughout the day. The game will kick off as scheduled at 7:30mp.m. ET/6:30 local time, but conditions at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be very sloppy for Saturday’s game. Will that hinder the high-flying Tide, led by 19-year-old quarterback Keelon Russell and star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams? We’ll find out soon.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde is in Tuscaloosa for Saturday’s epic showdown. Follow along for stats, highlights and major takeaways below.

Alabama vs. Georgia live updates, stats and takeaways

Key players and stats for Alabama–Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide

QB Keelon Russell: 94 for 132 (71.2%), 1,414 yards, 11 TDs, two INTs; 37 carries, 184 yards, four TDs

94 for 132 (71.2%), 1,414 yards, 11 TDs, two INTs; 37 carries, 184 yards, four TDs RB Daniel Hill: 51 carries, 247 yards, four TDs

51 carries, 247 yards, four TDs WR Ryan Coleman-Williams: 20 receptions, 376 yards, four TDs

20 receptions, 376 yards, four TDs DL Devan Thompkins: 19 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble

19 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble LB Caleb Woodson: 33 tackles, two sacks, one INT

Georgia Bulldogs

QB Gunner Stockton: 77 for 102 (75.5%), 1,049 yards, 13 TDs, one INT; 20 carries, 122 yards

77 for 102 (75.5%), 1,049 yards, 13 TDs, one INT; 20 carries, 122 yards RB Nate Frazier: 26 carries, 211 yards, five TDs

26 carries, 211 yards, five TDs WR Talyn Taylor: 12 receptions, 176 yards, three TDs

12 receptions, 176 yards, three TDs LB Raylen Wilson: 27 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles

27 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles DB KJ Bolden: 15 tackles, one INT

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.