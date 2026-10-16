Three Bold Predictions for Georgia Football's Clash with Auburn on Saturday

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday afternoon.

The weather forecast calls for a beautiful fall Saturday, where the high in Athens is supposed to be just 67 degrees. The betting forecast is calling for the Dawgs to beat the Tigers by about three touchdowns.

This will likely not be a close game, which means we can be a little looser with our bold predictions for it. Here are three bold ones for Kirby Smart and Alex Golesh’s first game in this rivalry:

Georgia has a 100-Yard Rusher and Receiver

The Dawgs can take advantage of this Auburn defense, which is a bottom half unit in the conference, allowing over 350 yards of total offense per game. Georgia’s offense has been extremely productive, ranking top three in the conference.

Georgia having a back and a wideout go for 100 yards in the same game hasn’t happened in 10 years. So, yeah. This is a bold prediction.

I think about a guy like Talyn Taylor or Craig Dandridge, who have hit on some explosive passing plays. All it takes is one or two of those and some screens and underneath throws to work for that 100-yard game to come into play.

Auburn is also among the worst rushing defenses in the SEC. We saw Dwight Phillips Jr. run for over 100 yards against Alabama on just 17 carries. He, Nate Frazier and Bo Walker have each registered multiple explosive runs. All it takes is for one of them to bust a huge run and that 100-yard mark is well within reach.

Dawgs go for 250 On the Ground

Auburn is allowing about 150 yards per game on the ground. I think Georgia could go for over 250. They have done it twice already and ran for over 200 yards in two other games.

Auburn allowed almost 250 yards to both Tennessee and Florida. Georgia has a better offense than both of those teams. The Dawgs could really blow Auburn out on Saturday, and if they do that then there will be a lot of yards gained on the ground. Partially due to garbage time.

Georgia Holds Auburn to Under 300 Total Yards

Auburn has possibly the most unique offense that Georgia will see all year. There is an argument to be made that the Dawgs will struggle more in this game than you would initially think because of that.

Auburn takes the least amount of time in between plays and runs more options and designed quarterback run plays than any other offense that Georgia will see this year. I am not buying it. Georgia’s defense has been the best in college football. The Dawgs will shut down Auburn on Saturday.