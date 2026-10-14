Kirby Smart Addresses Alabama Fan Putting Hands on Georgia Football Player

Fans can get chippy and they can get violent when they see their team lose or feel they have been wronged. We have seen plenty of times in games the Georgia Bulldogs have been involved in recently.

Texas fans threw trash on the field in 2024 when they thought a pass interference call should have never been flagged. Ole Miss fans threw trash on the field at the Sugar Bowl 10 months ago in the second half when they were upset with the refs (I know because the trash hit me).

Alabama fans were furious after Georgia beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. There was a moment between an Alabama fan Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson that sometimes doesn’t get avoided.

Here is the video of a fan putting hands on Wilson and yelling, “Let’s go boy!”

VERY odd moment where an Alabama fan shoved Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson in the helmet after the game



Don’t love seeing stuff like this from fans @WilsonRaylen pic.twitter.com/5WGDd3ZDdz — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 11, 2026

Wilson took to social media on Saturday night, claiming he thought it was a Georgia fan that wanted to say hello to him and dap him up.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about this incident on Monday. He applauded Wilson for how he handled the situation.

“You want people to make good decisions and do things the right way, and Raylen certainly did there,” Smart said. “But there's so much that goes into that. He thought it was a Georgia fan, probably helped him react the way he did initially, you know? It's disappointing behavior by any fan and certainly nothing we condone, and I'm sure Alabama doesn't condone it either.”

Wilson has not had a media appearance himself since before the Alabama game. He is typically in the rotation of players that speaks with the media after games, so the next chance he would have to be asked about it would be after the Auburn game this weekend.