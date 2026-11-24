On Monday afternoon, Kirby Smart said that he wants the 120th player on the Georgia Bulldogs to be better than the 40th player on other teams.

Georgia football practice is known for being very difficult. On several occasions, Dawgs that have played for Smart have told the media that practices are almost always harder than the games. That is usually true for two reasons.

The first one is how hard they go in practice. Georgia practices are intense. They are very detailed and follow a strict schedule where the team works on as many different scenarios as possible, whether they are practicing forcing fumbles or working on two-minute situations.

The second reason is the plethora of talent that has been on the Georgia rosters. When the offense is going against the defense in practice, each unit is facing a unit better than almost all, if not all, of the possible units it could go against that wears a different uniform.

“Y'all may not agree or understand that we're not going out there with 22 people in practice. We're going out there with 125. I'm trying to make my 120th player better than somebody else's 40th,” Smart said.

He means that. Smart learned under Nick Saban and coached for him for a long time. Nobody has accomplished more in the modern era of men’s sports than Saban has. If you watch the documentary series about him or paid attention during his time at Alabama, you would know that many consider him to be a competitive psycho.

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Smart is too. He wants to win. He wants to smash teams. Practice matters so much to him.

“I want to see development. Every day we go out to practice, guys, I'm not just working on this year's team. I'm working on next year's team. I'm working on how ‘Are we getting the right guys reps?’ There's only so many reps your starters can take,” Smart said.

It goes for him to. He is trying to get better and be better for his players as time goes on and things change.

He has also been around long enough to know that injuries happen, and sometimes players have to step up. If they are not practicing hard and not practicing with a lot of players, that is less likely to go well.

“Based on what drills we do, how many reps they get, how is he developing, where is he working, we're in a constant state of improvement,” Smart said. “That's for everybody. Some guys can take more reps than others, but everybody's in a constant state of improvement, including me. That's our focus on this week and the weeks beyond.”

At any given moment, a football team is a play away from a backup needing to be the starter moving forward. Smart didn’t outright say they are prepared for that, but he is saying that they are in preparation for it.

As much as he is always looking at the current moment, the current play, the current game, you also have to prepare for the future.