The Georgia Bulldogs continued the path of stamping statement wins by rounding out Southeastern Conference (SEC) play with a 34-6 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road on Saturday night. Kirby Smart remains undefeated against Shane Beamer, and the Dawgs punched their ticket to the SEC Championship Game.

Like many of Georgia’s wins this year, the triumph came in the form of another impressive defensive performance, and a lot of players got theirs on offense. Let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers from Georgia’s game in “The Cockpit.”

Winners

Peyton Woodring

Peyton Woodring became Georgia’s all-time leading scorer on Saturday night, passing former kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. He needed four points to tie Blankenship’s 480, and he surpassed him 10 points tonight. Woodring now has scored 486 career points.

The senior made both of his field goals and all four of his extra point attempts. He hasn’t missed an extra point all season, and he extends his record streak of consecutive extra point makes.

Woodring was also responsible for one of the plays of the game. Georgia opened the third quarter with a touchdown drive and then attempted an onside kick to get the ball back. Woodring popped the ball up in the air and ran with it as it bounced 10 yards and into his hands.

“Just incredible… The weapon he (Woodring) has become. He has two on record for flipping possessions,” Smart said.

Woodring and the Georgia special teams unit successfully converted on an onside attempt last November against the Texas Longhorns.

Ellis Robinson IV

Ellis Robinson IV continues to put together a resume that is likely going to get him picked in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. His length and tools and instincts were already helping him, but he has been a lockdown corner this season.

He deflected two pass attempts on Saturday night, and one of them was a throw from LaNorris Sellers to the corner of the end zone, ultimately preventing a touchdown. South Carolina settled for a field goal instead.

Robinson IV’s prowess is part of the reason why Georgia was able to hold Sellers to 87 passing yards on just a 56% completion rate.

Khalil Barnes

Khalil Barnes was named the Dawg Post Player of the Game for his performance on Saturday night. He did a little bit of everything. He contributed on a sack and had an additional tackle for loss early in the game.

The senior transfer from Clemson also picked off Sellers in the second half in the red zone – a play that can be considered the dagger, ending South Carolina’s realistic chances of cutting into the lead.

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“It was huge. It was a turning point,” Smart said of the interception.

Barnes has made big plays throughout the year for this vaunted Georgia defense, fitting in seamlessly in his first season in Athens.

Losers

Preface: This was another solid win for the Dawgs, and picking losers is hard. This is really nitpicky.

Demello Jones

Demello Jones made some positive plays, but he made two early mistakes that aided South Carolina in scoring six points on its first two drives.

Sellers launched an inaccurate deep ball on the Gamecock’s first possession, and Jones tugged on the receiver anyway, drawing a pass interference call. South Carolina hit a field goal on the opening drive.

On South Carolina’s next possession, he committed another unnecessary pass interference, helping them move the ball again and helped them get into field goal range again.

Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton played well. Even Smart said that after the game

“I thought Gunner managed the game really well,” Smart said.

His words. They are mine as well.

He didn’t play his way into being on this list. He completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t turn the ball over.

So, why is he in this category? It is about the Heisman Trophy, which he and Smart will tell you that he doesn’t care about it.

This statline just doesn’t move the needle in that race. In fact, Stockton actually dropped from fifth shortest to sixth shortest odds to win the trophy after Saturday.

It is a huge award. Yes, it is an individual award, and Georgia doesn’t focus on that, but it is arguably the most coveted trophy in all of football outside of the Lombardi Trophy. He will need to score more touchdowns against Georgia Tech and in the SEC Championship in order to climb back up in the standings/odds.