2022 Georgia Recruiting Class Superlatives

Georgia signed most of their 2022 class on Wednesday, meaning we have a good understanding of what defines this new group of Bulldogs.

Georgia saw most of their 2022 recruits put pen to paper on early national signing day, and most of the group are officially Georgia Bulldogs.

Each individual will experience a different path to the field, but fans have reason to be confident in this group. Head coach Kirby Smart and staff spent the past several months solidifying an already deep class, and in the end, signed one of the best classes in college football.

That begs the question: who exactly did Georgia bring in?

Fans will start to familiarize themselves with these new faces in the coming months, but here are the early class superlatives for Georgia's 2022 class.

Most Likely To Become A First-Rounder: Mykell Williams, EDGE

Williams was originally a USC commit but ultimately flipped to Georgia a few months ago. He appeared on lead editor Brooks Austin's signing day supercast and explained that his heart was always in Athens while he was pulled by other programs.

The NFL places a premium on pass rushers, and Williams has the potential to grow into a special player on the edge. Georgia initially recruited him to play with his hands in the dirt, likely as a 5-technique. He may still do that on early downs, but Williams confirmed that he had shed a considerable amount of weight during his senior season.

He stated that Georgia now wants him to play outside linebacker, specifically at the JACK spot. Williams would be sliding into outside linebacker Nolan Smith's role, but he is considerably larger.

There are others who very well could become future first-round picks, but Williams' unique blend of power, size, and athleticism in a premium position makes this the selection.

Freakiest Athlete: Malaki Starks, S

Starks played his high school football for Jefferson County High School in Georgia. While at Jefferson, Starks did a little bit of everything. He was recruited as a safety but moonlighted as an offensive weapon that primarily played quarterback.

He has one of the most complete athletic profiles in the 2022 class. Starks runs a 10.5-second 100-meter dash and is a state champion long jumper.

Georgia expects him to play deep safety during his time in Athens, and he could see snaps next season if he stands out in camp. He likely has a better chance of seeing the field during his true freshman season than anyone else in the class.

Starks also has a unique personal evaluation that leaves evaluators raving. His combination of size, skill, and personality is scarce, which is why Starks is the most unique signing for Georgia.

Mr. Georgia Bulldog: Jalon Walker, ILB

There were several candidates for this award. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has spent the past year building a solid case, and a few other names did spring to mind.

However, Walker comes away with the award for several reasons. He will be joining the storied inside linebacker room at Georgia. The Bulldogs pride themselves on their ability to develop NFL-caliber inside linebackers, and Walker could carry on that proud tradition.

For another, he may be the best interview in the entire class. When you watch Walker interact with media, what jumps out is his composure. The eye contact, measured answers, and enthusiasm all jump out.

He has been solid in his commitment from day one and spent his time advocating for others to join the program. Walker represents the program's core values well, and for that reason is Mr. Georgia Bulldog.

Potential Impact: Gunner Stockton, QB

Most Georgia fans are familiar with the name Gunner Stockton. He is one of the greatest statistical quarterbacks in Georgia high school football history and chose to stay home for his college years.

Many recruits from this class will significantly impact the program, but Stockton was an easy choice based on his position and skillset. And if Georgia fans know anything, it's that the moment a talented quarterback comes to town, he impacts not only the roster but the storyline as well.

While no one is saying Stockton will play early, that type of impact would alter the program. He will enter the program in January and spend his time making a bid for an eventual starting job.

