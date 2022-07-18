2022 SEC Media Day Schedule: When Does Georgia Take the Stage in Atlanta?

It is that time of year again when the Southeastern Conference will take center stage for its annual SEC Media Day event. Previously held in Hoover, Alabama, this year's media day is being held at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta, Ga, starting Monday, July 18th, through Thursday, July 21st.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, edge rusher Nolan Smith, and center Sedrick Van Pran will be the three Bulldog players making the trip with head coach Kirby Smart. This will be the first time Smart and co. have met with the press since the conclusion of spring practice.

When should you tune in to the action that will be covered on the SEC Network?

Monday, July 18th

12:35 PM (LSU): Brian Kelly with Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari

2:30 PM (Ole Miss): Lane Kiffin with Jonathan Mingo, Cedric Johnson, Nick Broeker

3:55 PM (Missouri): Eli Drinkwitz with Barrett Banister, Martez Manuel, Isaiah McGuire

Tuesday, July 19th

9:05 AM (Alabama): Nick Saban with Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, Bryce Young

10:30 AM (Vanderbilt): Clark Lea with Ben Bresnahan, Anfernee Orji, Mike Wright

1:00 PM (Mississippi State): Mike Leach with Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson, Austin Williams

2:25 PM (South Carolina): Shane Beamer with Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner, Zacch Pickens

Wednesday, July 20th

9:05 AM (Arkansas): Sam Pittman with Jalen Catalon, KJ Jefferson, Bumper Poole

10:30 AM (Georgia): Kirby Smart with Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Sedrick Van Pran

1:00 PM (Florida): Billy Napier with Anthony Richardson, Richard Gouraige, Ventrell Miller

2:25 PM (Kentucky): Mark Stoops with Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey, DeAndre Square

Thursday, July 21st

9:05 AM (Auburn): Bryan Harsin with Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker

10:30 AM (Tennessee): Josh Heupel with Cedric Tillman, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers

12:30 PM (Texas A&M): Jimbo Fisher with Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson

