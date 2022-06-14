Jamaal Jarrett has a big announcement coming soon, what could it be?

Jamaal Jarrett is one of the top defensive tackles in the 2023 recruiting class. Jarrett, a North Carolina native attending Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, may be on the younger side of his class, but he makes up for it with his physical traits.

Jarrett is 6-foot-6 and 355-pounds already at the young age of seventeen. Not many in this recruiting class are better suited physically to fill the role of Georgia's Jordan Davis. Which is why Jarrett has drawn so much attention from Georgia's fanbase since breaking onto the scene as a junior.

The one nicknamed "Jah" took to Twitter on Tuesday to plant the seeds of an upcoming announcement.

This upcoming announcement from Jarrett follows an official visit to Georgia over the weekend. It was the second big recruiting weekend in Athens, where Jarrett was among numerous highly-rated prospects.

With a prospect like Jarrett on campus, Georgia rolled out the red carpet and brought back current Philadelphia Eagle and former Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis to host the defensive tackle throughout his visit to Athens.

Davis, a North Carolina native in his own right, came out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, freshman linebacker Jalon Walker, another NC native, and freshman defensive tackle Christen Miller were all involved throughout the visit for Jarrett.

So far this recruiting cycle, Georgia has prioritized recruiting bigger, faster, stronger defensive linemen. In a sense, Georgia is looking for the "next Jordan Davis." Since fans laid their eyes on Jarrett, he's been the one that many point to as the "next Jordan Davis."

So far this summer, Jarrett has taken official visits to North Carolina, Auburn, and Georgia, with Texas A&M being the last official visit this summer as currently scheduled. That said, it is likely that the massive defensive tackle will be setting a commitment date once he concludes his visits this summer.

