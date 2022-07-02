The first prospect to commit to Georgia's 2024 class Antione Jackson has announced that he will be flipping his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes.

The 6-0, 180-pound defensive back is listed as a safety by 247Sports but can also play cornerback. Jackson is a young and promising prospect. However, with it still being this early in the process for the 2024 prospect, the Hurricanes were able to use it to their advantage by flipping an in-state recruit for them away from Georgia.

After committing back in March, Jackson became Georgia's lone commitment in the 2024 class, and now becomes the first to leave that class.

Jackson teased this announcement earlier in the week with a series of tweets following an interview he did with SI's All Hurricanes. Jackson told SI's All Hurricanes what appeals to him about the University of Miami, also adding at the time that the Hurricanes were the biggest threat to Georgia in his recruitment.

“Just them being right down the street from my house and what they are trying to build, what they are trying to bring together. Then the love they show on top of that. That’s a plus.”

After hiring away defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae from Georgia this offseason, head coach Mario Cristobal and Addae have now flipped one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 cycle.

