2026 Masters - 6 Former Georgia Bulldogs Take on Augusta National Golf Course

The Georgia Bulldogs have six former players representing the program at The Masters.

Masters week has officially arrived in the golf world. It's one of the biggest events for golf every single year and players are getting ready to get the tournament started this Thursday. Augusta National always provides a tough degree of difficulty and the University of Georgia will have six former players chasing the green jacket this week.

Six Georgia Bulldogs Representing at the 2026 Masters Tournament

Apr 6, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Bubba Watson pulls a club out of his bag on the fifth hole during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Harris English, Sepp Straka, Bubba Watson, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Mason Howell are all set to compete this week.

Watson has won the tournament twice but has been over 10 years since he last captured a victory in Augusta. He won the tournament in 2012 for the first time in his career and then two years later won it again in 2014. It's the only major he has won in his career. Last year he finished tied for 14th in the field after missing the cut two years in a row.

English had a strong 2025 campaign. He had second place finishes at the PGA Championship and The Open while also earning a 12th place finish at The Masters last year. All of which were his best results in major championships.

Straka has had the privilege of playing at The Masters the last four years. He managed to make the cut the first three years, but last year, he missed the cut and did not make the final two days. Straka was close to earning a top 15 finish at The Masters in 2024, but instead, finished tied for 16th.

Harman has a major to his name as he won The Open in 2023. The Masters, however, has not been as kind to him. Of the seven times he has played in the tournament, he has missed the cut four times. His best finish was in 2021 when he finished tied for 12th.

Henley has been in the mix on Sunday at Augusta before. In 2023, he finished tied for fourth and has only missed the cut twice of the nine years he has played in the tournament.

As for Howell, this will be his first time ever playing at The Maters. He won the U.S. Amateur event in 2025 and is now looking to set his precedence at the professional level. Augusta National is not very kind to first time players typically, but perhaps he can make some noise this year.