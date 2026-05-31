Live Updates - The University of Georgia VS The University of Liberty, Athens Regional Final

Follow along for live updates of the Athens regional final between the Liberty Flames and the Georgia Bulldogs. The first pitch is expected to be at 5:06 pm. The Dawgs are undefeated in the Athens regional, while the Flames have lost one.

1st Inning: Flames Get The Early Lead. Dawgs Go Three And Out (1-0 LU.)

Top: Caden Aoki takes the bump for the Dawgs. Tanner Marsh will get the game started by striking out looking. DeCandido walks into the box next, and he slices a double down the right field line. Jaffe looks in next, and he strikes out looking on a nasty breaking ball. Sorenson stands in the box next; DeCandido advances to third on a passed ball. Sorenson proceeds to hit an RBI single that gets past the diving second baseman. Barone climbs into the box next, and he strikes out swinging.

Bottom: Cooper Harrington will get the ball first for the Flames. Tre Phelps will start the bottom of the inning by lining out to deep center field. Jackson walks into the box next, and he grounds out sharply to shortstop. Lujo looks to keep the inning going, but he also grounds out sharply to second base.

2nd Inning: Flames Go Three And Out. Dawgs Go Three Up Three Down (1-0 LU.)

Top: Easton Swofford will lead off for the Flames, and he bounces out to first base. Scilley stands in next, and he grounds out to shortstop. Hvidsten walks into the box next, and he strikes out swinging.

Bottom: Brennan Hudson will pick up a bat first for the Dawgs, and he strikes out swinging. Ishikawa looks in next, and he grounds out to second base on the first pitch he sees. Wynn looks to get the offense going, but he flies out to center field.

If the Dawgs are unable to win tonight, game two will be played tomorrow. Since the Dawgs beat the Flames in their matchup yesterday, the Flames will have to beat the red-hot Dawgs twice.

Liberty has shown its ability to have a strong offense and a good pitching staff during this tournament. The Flames come into this game 43-20 and are the third-ranked team in the Athens regional. They defeated Boston College twice to reach the finals.

May 29, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Liberty Flames during the first inning at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In yesterday's matchup, Daniel Jackson got the party started by blasting a two-run home run in the first inning. Although the Flames fought hard to tie the game up. The Dawgs would end up winning by a final score of 6-2.

During the tournament, the Dawgs refuse to stop hitting home runs. They have collected over 10 home runs in just three days of play. If the Dawgs' offense stays hot, this team will be a force to be reckoned with.

Jack Arcamone has been a clutch hitter for the Dawgs. Arcamone hasn't seen much of the field before this tournament, but he has stepped up in a big way. Arcamone has collected a handful of hits, including a deep home run into right field.

May 29, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts with infielder Tre Phelps (1) after hitting a two run home run against the Liberty Flames during the first inning at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thankfully, the weather looks fine for the matchup between the Dawgs and the Flames. With overcast clouds, but there is no rain on the radar.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Caden Aoki. 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, 1b Brennan Hudson, lf Kenny Ishikawa, 2b Ryan Wynn, dh Jack Arcamone, ss Kolby Branch, and rf Ryan Black.

Starting lineup for the Liberty Flames: starting on the mound, RHP Cooper Harrington. Ss Tanner Marsh, dh Riley DeCandido, 3b Jordan Jaffe, 1b Jaxon Sorenson, lf Nick Barone, 2b Easton Swofford, rf Landon Scilley, c Kyle Hvidsten, and cf Josh Campos.

Read more about Georgia baseball here.