Aaron Murray Ruled Out For Week 2 of XFL

Brooks Austin

Following a tough debut in the XFL in week 1 against the New York Guardians, going 16/34 for 231 with two picks and two fumbles, the Tampa Bay Vipers announced today that Aaron Murray would be out for their week 2 matchup against the Seatle Dragons. 

Murray reportedly suffered a foot injury during the first half of last week's matchup and has been limited in practice this week. Murray told the Fox Broadcast on the sideline that it was a minor injury, saying "Oh, nothing. Just getting hit for the first time in a while. We’ll be good to go for the rest of the game." 

However, since then he's been unable to participate in practices and will be replaced by Taylor Cornelius, a 6'6 quarterback who started just a year at Oklahoma State in 2018. 

Murray was obviously replaced late in last week's contest as well by former USF quarterback Quenton Flowers who will continue to take reps as the backup and play a role this weekend again at the position, as for how much he will play coach Marc Trestman has been quiet on that end. 

The former Georgia quarterback has had a tough go at things since leaving Athens following the 2013 season. After having a poor outing last weekend, and now being sidelined with this latest injury, it begs to question whether or not he will get another opportunity at playing time soon for the Vipers. 

EE08EF8E-965E-4E86-88A1-6C0BEAED1D6C
QB, Aaron Murray

Although, one thing the XFL has made clear is that quarterbacks will be rotated through quickly if they do not perform, so he very well could get another chance soon. 

We will keep you posted on any further developments with the former UGA quarterback. 

