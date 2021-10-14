Aaron Murray Explains Why He’d Stick with Stetson

    • October 14, 2021
    Aaron Murrays Says He’d Stick with Stetson

    Former Georgia Quarterback Aaron Murray says he believes Georgia should stick with Stetson Bennett at quarterback.
    What always seems to be the constant question in Athens this season is who is starting at quarterback? JT Daniels is once again trying to recover from an injury that's kept him reserved to the sidelines in wins over Arkansas and Auburn, both ranked opponents. 

    This isn't the first time the former USC transfer has missed time this season; Daniels sat out of the home UAB win following the win over Clemson, where Daniels nursed an oblique injury. 

    Despite the inconsistency at quarterback, Georgia is 6-0 and ranks No. 1 in the country in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for the first time since 1982. Daniels boasts a record of 3-0 as the starter, while his teammate Stetson Bennett has the same record this season. 

    Putting the record aside, it's been the performance of the redshirt senior quarterback that is catching the eye of the national media. A year ago, Bennett started in six games, finishing with a 4-2 record as the starter, with losses to Alabama and Florida. Bennett struggled in both games before being replaced by Daniels as the starter against Mississippi State. 

    Daniels would go on to lead Georgia to a four-game winning streak with a win in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati, which ranks No. 3 so far in 2021. The mainstream opinion coming into the season held that Daniels was the undisputed starter for Georgia, now with two injuries forcing him to miss three games potentially leaves the door open for competition. 

    Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray believes that Stetson Bennett should be the starting quarterback on Saturday when Georgia faces No. 11 Kentucky. 

    In an interview on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show on WJOX-Birmingham, Murray said, "I'm sticking with Stetson." 

    “There’s more to being a quarterback than just throwing a football. It’s can you make the guys around you play better, can you get the other 10 guys on the same page and confident and also the defense confidence? Right now in that locker room, talking to people, there’s more confidence and belief in Stetson than there is JT. Is JT a better quarterback? Yes, but Stetson makes everyone else around him better because of that confidence. So I’m sticking with Stetson especially if he goes out there and has another great game versus Kentucky this weekend.”

    Murray is not the first former quarterback to weigh in on the subject; former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy spoke about the situation and held a similar opinion to Murray, saying that Stetson should be the starter after two back-to-back wins against top-25 opponents. 

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

