REPORT: Adam Anderson Accused of Major Crime

Adam Anderson has missed practice this week according to sources and now we know why. Anderson has been accused of a serious crime.

According to reports that surfaced on Thursday, Adam Anderson has missed practice this week due to unknown circumstances. Those circumstances have now been uncovered due to a police report that was created Friday, October 29th, the day before Georgia beat Florida 34 to 7, as first reported by DawgPost.

Anderson has been accused of rape according to the report that states that the alleged incident took place at a residence in the Northern part of Athens between 12:00 AM and 7:00 AM.

Georgia's athletic department nor head coach Kirby Smart have commented on the report.

UPDATE: Kirby Smart released the following comment regarding the report:

"We are aware of the report, and we don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

The starting outside linebacker for Georgia has totaled 5.5 sacks on the year, matching his total from a year ago. He has added another 5.5 tackles for loss to that total as well. He's widely considered Georgia's best pass rusher and is in consideration to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

He's totaled 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 67 total tackles throughout his four-year career with Georgia to this point.

Anderson has played a key role in a defense from Georgia that has allowed 46 points on the season through eight games. He played through a right-hand injury against Florida in Week 8 and had a cast on his hand.

Georgia is set to play host to the (4-4) Missouri Tigers on Saturday at 38.0 point favorites. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, and the CFP Playoff Rankings. It's the first time since the playoff rankings were enacted where the Bulldogs have been the consensus No. 1 team.

