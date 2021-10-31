JUST IN: Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

The Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the SEC Championship Game for the first time since the 2019 season.

Georgia took care of business in Jacksonville, Florida, late Saturday afternoon beating Florida 34-7, avenging last year's loss to the Gators. Despite Georgia's 8-0 record in conference play so far, the Bulldogs still needed a little help to clinch their spot in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia needed a 6-1 Kentucky team to lose at some point or another if they wished to wrap up the SEC East title race before the season's end. Mississippi State's upset victory over Kentucky now ends the race in the SEC East, as Georgia clinches a berth to the SEC title game in Atlanta later this year.

The Bulldogs will make their first appearance in the game since the 2019 season when they lost to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers. Head coach Kirby Smart and company spent the 2020 season laying the foundation for an eventual national title run in 2021 after losing to Alabama and Florida in the regular season.

So far, everything is going according to plan; Georgia is 8-0 with four wins over top-25 teams, with four games remaining in the regular season before the SEC Championship Game, Georgia's opponent is yet to be decided. However, Alabama is in a prime position to meet the Bulldogs once again in Atlanta.

Nonetheless, Smart should be commended for the job that he has done. The sixth-year head coach is winning with his players, which consists of a plethora of elite-level recruiting classes.

No group is reaping the rewards of strong recruiting like Georgia's defense which is playing at a historical level this season and deserves much of the praise through the first eight games while the offense deals with a multitude of injuries.

With four games remaining until Atlanta, Georgia's offense could see a major boost from the return of several contributors off the injury list, none being bigger than wide receiver George Pickens someone that many believe could transform Georgia's offense.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.