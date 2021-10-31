Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs Florida

    Even in a convincing victory, there was some good, some bad, and yes, some ugly.
    Author:

    Georgia took care of business in Jacksonville, Florida, serving a cold dish of revenge for the loss to the Gators a season ago.

    The Beyond Great: This Georgia Defense

    Georgia was on the doorsteps of shutting out the Florida Gators for the first time in an NCAA record 417 football games. Georgia's defense scored a touchdown, along with forcing three turnovers in under two minutes, carrying this Georgia football team. An insane performance from Georgia on the defensive end. 

    The Good: Georgia's 2-minute defense/offense

    The end to the first half was one out of a video game for Georgia. The Bulldogs capped off the first half with 21 points unanswered, all 21 points coming within the three-minute mark. 

    The forced fumble and fumble recovery from Nolan Smith on an Anthony Richardson scrambled helped flip the momentum of a tight defensive matchup that developed after much of the first half. James Cook would capitalize off the short field with a 12-yard rushing touchdown, but that wasn't the end of Smith making a difference. 

    Nolan Smith turned into a defender out in space on the next drive instead of off the edge. Smith picked off a Richardson pass with a minute and forty-three seconds remaining, setting up a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson. Finally, as the first half was winding down, Nakobe Dean intercepted a Richardson pass and returned it for a touchdown. 

    The Bad: Stetson Bennett Interceptions

    The only real complaint about the performance of Stetson Bennett in a convincing win over Florida was the return of his poor decision-making. After completing a pass 32-yards to Darnell Washington, putting the Dawgs in Gators territory, Bennett forced a ball into double coverage resulting in an interception. 

    Bennett would make the same mistake in the fourth quarter, trying to hit Adonai Mitchell deep; Bennett placed the ball to the inside of the receiver allowing for the safety to pick off the pass.

    The Ugly: Kicking Game

    The struggle in the kicking game continues for Georgia and Jack Podlesny. Georgia's opening drive in the game stalled out on the Gators' 28-yard line prompting Kirby Smart to trot out the field goal unit after an intentional grounding penalty on third down. 

     Podlesny would miss the 46-yard attempt continuing the slow start to games for the junior placekicker. However, despite the slow start to the game, Podlesny would finish flawlessly connecting on two more attempts.

