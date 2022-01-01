OFFICIAL: Alabama Advances to the National Championship

Just 30 minutes are remaining until the beginning of the second of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games, where the two winners will head to Indianapolis, Indiana, inside Lucas Oil Stadium and play for the national championship.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the first to clinch their spot in the championship game after defeating No. 4 ranked Cinncinatti in the Cotton Bowl. The Tide beat the Bearcats 27-6 after a big day on the ground from running back Brian Robinson Jr., who finished with 204 yards on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Bryce Young, the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback, finished with 181 yards and three touchdown passes. Young completed 17 of his 28 passes on his way to victory.

Alabama will now await the winner of the second semifinal game in Miami, Florida, as No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 7:30 PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 7:30.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.