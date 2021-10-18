BREAKING: Aliou Bah Commits to Georgia

One of the top offensive linemen in the country just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Aliou Bah decommitted from Florida State University just two days before this breaking news. Aliou Bah is a four-star offensive tackle, according to 247Sports.

The six-foot-six, 325 pound Bah, is considered the 53rd best offensive tackle in the class of 2022 and 527th prospect nationally. Before committing to Florida State, Bah listed a top six of Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, and Texas A&M. After the Seminoles got off to a struggling start in 2021, and Georgia's unbeaten streak could've helped Georgia sway the one-time FSU commit to flip to Georgia.

Now, in October, he's a Georgia Bulldog.

Currently, Georgia only has three offensive linemen committed to their 2022 class that currently ranks third in the country according to 247Sports. Bah's commitment to Georgia continues a long list of IMG Academy players furthering their football career in Athens after high school. Currently, Georgia's roster features five former IMG Academy prospects.

Now in his sixth year as Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart's connection formed with a high school powerhouse like IMG could see him compete at a national level for years to come.

2022 Commits:

Gunner Stockton, QB

OL, Alliou Bah

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

