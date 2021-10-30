Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    ESPN Analyst Sheds Light on Stetson Bennett Decision

    Kirk Herbstreit shed a little bit of light on his thoughts on the situation Saturday morning on SportsCenter.
    Author:

    Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels? 

    Everyone has an opinion on who should be Georgia's starting quarterback Saturday against the Florida Gators and moving forward for the Bulldogs. 

    Stetson Bennett is expected to be the starter, telling you where head coach Kirby Smart stands with his opinion. So, what went into the decision, and what was potentially the deciding factor in the decision? 

    Well, Kirk Herbstreit shed a little bit of light on his thoughts on the situation Saturday morning on SportsCenter. 

    They're both great choices. But I think Stetson Bennett right now what he's been able to do for them. I think his mobility has been great to go along with their running game. Yeah, Georgia is winning with defense, that their defense is the best in the country. But I think Stetson Bennett's been outstanding and the nice complement to what they do within that run game. And Todd Monken, the offensive coordinator, he's kind of found a scheme that works. And there's just something about 13. He's got a chip on his shoulder, he's mad at the world. You know, he's not turning the ball over last year. He had some issues when he stepped in for Daniel's he was turning the ball over. And I think now we're seeing him settle in, become much more accurate, much more consistent. I mean, JT Daniels has, potentially an NFL future. But there's something about Stetson Bennett right now, with the rhythm that he's created the confidence that he's created in recent weeks. For me personally, it'd be hard to go away from that. 

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

