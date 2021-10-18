Scouting Report: Who is Georgia's Latest Commit, Aliou Bah?

Georgia just gained its 19th commitment to the 2022 recruiting class; as of right now, 247Sports rates Georgia's class as the third-best in its team recruiting rankings. The only teams better so far, Penn State and Alabama.

With it being mid-October, the rankings should be taken with a grain of salt because any commitment can be flipped until the prospect is signed and heading to a college campus. Aliou Bah, Georgia's latest commitment, is another example of why coaches constantly recruit players even when they're already committed.

SI All-American's John Garcia went to see the IMG Academy prospect play earlier this year and came back with a few takeaways on what he saw from the newest Bulldog commit.

"Bah worked at right guard for IMG and created huge running lanes for Allen and Gage on that side. He is a wide-stanced zone blocker who can cover a lot of ground in a zone scheme and/or in pass pro, but when he got hands on defenders they didn't move much Friday. Bah can play on a lower plane and clean up some technical aspects of his game, but the frame and power lay a strong foundation,"

The 6-foot-6 and 325-pound Bah, who is considered the 53rd-best offensive tackle and No. 527 prospect overall in the class of 2022 by 247Sports, brings the size and frame that are fairly consistent with what Georgia is looking for in an offensive guard, his skill as a run blocker and ability to clear lanes up front makes him likely to play on the interior at the next level.

Bah's experience with IMG Academy, a high school football powerhouse, can only help his eventual transition from the high school game to the college game. When Bah eventually makes the move to Athens, he could enter a Georgia offensive line room without its starting left guard and left tackle, leaving holes to be filled upfront.

Bah will join two other offensive linemen in Georgia's 2022 freshman class and potentially see others join him in Athens.

