The University of Georgia, under offensive coordinator Todd Monken's direction, have sought after a speedster in almost every class. Whether it was Arian Smith or CJ Smith in the previous classes, Georgia was after yet another one in Anthony Evans in the 2023 recruiting class, and it appears, for now, those efforts have fallen short.

Anthony Evans announced via social media today that he would be playing his college football in Norman, Oklahoma for the Sooner.

Evans is one of the fastest players in the 2023 recruiting class and continues a recent trend of speedy receivers headed to Athens. Evans is also a track star, and registered a 10.27 100m

Evans ranks as a four-star recruit and ranks a top-350 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings...

Georgia offered Evans back in April and got him in for an official visit in June. Since then, it seemed that if Georgia made a strong late push, they would be the overwhelming favorites. However, something changed late on Friday afternoon, according to sources.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

2024 Commits

Ny Carr, WR

Landen Thomas, TE

Tovani Mizell, RB

