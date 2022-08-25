Skip to main content

Where Will Anthony Evans Land?

Georgia could be on the verge of adding another 2023 commit.

WR Anthony Evans out of Judson (TX) will make his college decision on Friday. Evans, a former Arkansas commit, recently released a top 4 consisting of Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, and Oklahoma. However, Georgia and Oklahoma have separated themselves from the rest of the pack it seems. 

Georgia officially offered Evans back in April and he later officially visited the Dawgs in June. Ever since then, UGA has been considered one of the top contenders.

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Evans is a 4-star and a top 350 player in the nation. Some of his other offers include Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Michigan State, and numerous others.

Should Evans choose the Dawgs, that would give UGA 19 commits in the 2023 class. He would also join the likes of Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Haynes as the current commits at the WR spot. 

Evans looks to join the recent trend of speedy receivers to head to UGA. Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin had more on this back in July:

"Since Monken's arrival, Georgia has placed a precedence on athletes like Evans. The 5'11, 165-pound track phenom is just the kind of player Monken has vowed to sign in every class it seems. Arian Smith in 2021, CJ Smith in 2022, and it appears Anthony Evans is the lone speedy target in this class."

The thought surrounding Evan's commitment was and still is that UGA would be hard to beat if they pushed. Well, the Dawgs have pushed, and it looks like it will pay off.

Pulling a prospect out of Texas away from schools like Oklahoma and Texas A&M is certainly not easy, but Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff have done a good job here. 

