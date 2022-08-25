Georgia Places Seven Players on Senior Bowl Watchlist

The annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, is known in the scouting world as the start of the NFL Draft Process. As often noted by scouts and general managers, "The Draft Start in Mobile."

It was a place where former Bulldog Devonte Wyatt dominated for four straight days in practice to the point to where he left mobile virtually a lock to become a first round pick, he would ultimately go on to be selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 28th overall selection.

Former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall is yet another example of a player who confirmed what scouts saw on tape in Mobile. Tindall would go on to be a third round selection by the Miami Dolphins.

This year's Senior Bowl watchlist has been released and there are seven upperclassmen from Georgia that have made the cut.

Robert Beal Jr., EDGE

Georgia Stetson Bennett, QB

Georgia Warren Ericson, OL

Georgia Kearis Jackson, WR

Georgia Kenny McIntosh, RB

Georgia Nolan Smith, EDGE

Georgia Christopher Smith, Safety

Players like Christopher Smith and Nolan Smith have received preseason acclaim. Whether it be preseason All-SEC votes or even All-American votes, the NFL is well aware of both of them. As for Robert Beal, the final defender on the list, he's finally entering a season as a potential starter in his senior year, coming off a season in which he led Georgia in sacks. It's a potential breakout year in the waiting.

Offensively, Mobile could be a place for Stetson Bennett to shine. Kirby Smart and this offensive staff must have seen something in practice over the years go with Bennett over several more "talented" NFL prospects. So, perhaps a few days in Mobile for the Mailman could do him a favor.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.