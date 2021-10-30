REPORT: Florida to Start Anthony Richardson, What You Need to Know

Friday evening it was reported that Stetson Bennett is the expected starter for the Georgia Bulldogs, and according to reports Anthony Richardson will start for Florida

There have been a lot of quarterback discussions this week as No. 1 Georgia heads to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Gators. "Who's going to be the starter?" hasn't only been the question in Athens, Georgia but also Gainesville, Florida.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com reported Friday evening that Stetson Bennett is the expected starter for the Georgia Bulldogs and according to Matt Zenitz of On3.com, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is expected to make the start for the Florida Gators.

According to sources, Georgia has prepared for both quarterbacks most of the week anyways because both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson have played a major role in this offense all season. Jones and Richardson are the leading rushers for this football team on the year.

Though this will be the first game that Richardson has been the focal point on this offense. He played the entire second half against LSU prior to their bye week and accounted for five total touchdowns in that 49 to 42 loss to the Tigers.

Key to Stopping Them

We will certainly get more in-depth into this as the week progresses, but the obvious key is to turn them one-dimensional. Force them into becoming a passing football team and you'll have success, they will turn the ball over in that type of environment. You do that by eliminating their rushing success on early downs.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.