Skip to main content

AP Top 25: Georgia Stays on Top, Tennessee Makes Jump After Win

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the No. 1 ranked team in college football following seven weeks according to the AP Top 25.

“We had an awesome week. We had great practices Tuesday, Wednesday. What a great week for the University of Georgia, with homecoming being this weekend, Good Morning America being here and giving us great recognition. Then our team coming out and dominating. We started fast. I just think it’s a great week to be a University of Georgia Bulldog.”

It was a great week for the Georgia Bulldogs according to head coach Kirby Smart following their 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and with chaos ensuing on the doorsteps of the remainder of college football, Georgia will remain at the No. 1 spot in the AP poll following seven weeks of college football. 

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio State  
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5.  Clemson
  6.  Alabama
  7.  Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9.  UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11.  Oklahoma State
  12.  USC
  13.  Wake Forest
  14.  Syracuse
  15.  Utah
  16.  Penn State
  17.  Kansas State
  18.  Illinois
  19.  Kentucky
  20.  Texas
  21.  Cincinnati
  22.  North Carolina
  23.   North Carolina State
  24.  Mississippi State
  25.  Tulane

Georgia will now take a week off for their bye week before taking on Florida, then hosting a Tennessee program that is fresh off their biggest win in arguably the last two decades of their football program, beating Alabama in a thriller in Knoxville, 52 to 49. After that, Georgia will finish off a tough stretch on the road against Mississippi State and Kentucky, both likely ranked by the time the matchups arrive. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

UGAFB_PMc101522466
News

Updated Injury Report Heading into the Bye Week

By Jonathan Williams
20221015_AJW_FB_VANDY_1612
Football

Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Shut Vanderbilt Down

By Jonathan Williams
20221015_AJW_FB_VANDY_1496
Football

Grade Report: Georgia's Offense Continues to Roll

By Jonathan Williams
FD9440F1-BC94-41C3-B006-D54F34CA28F7
Football

Carson Beck Shows What Future Could Be

By Jonathan Williams
3M6A0949
News

LOOK: Full Photo Gallery From UGA Massive Win

By Brooks Austin
211113_AJW_FB_TN_1356
News

Ticket Sales for Georgia vs Tennessee Sky Rocketing

By Jonathan Williams
211113_AJW_FB_TN_0490-X4
News

Sedrick Van Pran Talks Offensive Line Continuity

By Brooks Austin
IMG_6586
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Talks Win Over Vandy, Entering Bye Week

By Brooks Austin