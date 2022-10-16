“We had an awesome week. We had great practices Tuesday, Wednesday. What a great week for the University of Georgia, with homecoming being this weekend, Good Morning America being here and giving us great recognition. Then our team coming out and dominating. We started fast. I just think it’s a great week to be a University of Georgia Bulldog.”

It was a great week for the Georgia Bulldogs according to head coach Kirby Smart following their 55 to 0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and with chaos ensuing on the doorsteps of the remainder of college football, Georgia will remain at the No. 1 spot in the AP poll following seven weeks of college football.

AP Top 25

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU UCLA Oregon Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Illinois Kentucky Texas Cincinnati North Carolina North Carolina State Mississippi State Tulane

Georgia will now take a week off for their bye week before taking on Florida, then hosting a Tennessee program that is fresh off their biggest win in arguably the last two decades of their football program, beating Alabama in a thriller in Knoxville, 52 to 49. After that, Georgia will finish off a tough stretch on the road against Mississippi State and Kentucky, both likely ranked by the time the matchups arrive.

