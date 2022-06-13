As 2023 QB Arch Manning takes his second of three total visits, SI All American's the most recent visit and previews the remainder of Arch's process from the Crimson Tide's perspective.

The world's most famous amateur quarterback took the second of three official visits over the weekend, spending time with Nick Saban and Alabama. Manning was at Georgia the previous week and plans to return to Texas this coming weekend. The New Orleans Isidore Newman prospect also spent time at nearby LSU, technically visiting Brian Kelly's staff for the first time as a recruit, for a team 7-on-7 camp prior to taking off for Tuscaloosa.

Going into the visit, Sports Illustrated cross-checked sources around the Crimson Tide, confirming clear plans to take a second quarterback recruit in the class of 2023, a growing theme with some programs given the depth of the talent at the position. UA took the pledge of Zachary (La.) High state champion Eli Holstein, who edged Manning for Maxpreps State Player of the Year in leading Zachary High School to a state championship in 2021, on May 24. It means Saban, Bill O'Brien, and the rest of the staff will remain steady in continuing to court Manning, who has now visited Alabama at least three times as a recruit.

Manning has stated he has no set timeline for his pending decision saying he could commit this summer after he takes all of his visits, or he could wait until the season, or perhaps carry it until signing day. In other words, he doesn't know just yet.

Though one thing is for certain, despite the trip to Alabama to see Saban and his marvelous trophy case, this remains a two-team race according to sources, with Georgia and Texas in a fist fight for the next Manning. Though if there were an outsider that could potentially fight for the services of Manning, it could potentially be Florida as a darkhorse.

*John Garcia Jr. of SI.com and SI All-American contributed to this article*

