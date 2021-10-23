WATCH: Arch Manning Puts on a Show in Front of Kirby Smart

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was in Louisiana on Friday night to see 2023 quarterback Arch Manning, and he wasn't the only one.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was in Louisiana on Friday night to see 2023 quarterback Arch Manning, and he wasn't the only one. ESPN nationally broadcasted the matchup between Newman Isidore and Berkely Prep.

Manning is obviously drawing quite of bit of recruiting attention in the 2023 class from suitors all across college football. He's different than the Manning's most people grew up watching though. This is a young man that can really run.

The Mannings have kept this recruitment extremely close to the vest and will continue to do so throughout Arch Manning's final two seasons of high-school football.

That doesn't keep the powers at bay from raving about the most recent visit to the University of Georgia however. According to sources, the Mannings thoroughly enjoyed their time in Athens. They have a long and developed relationship with offensive line coach Matt Luke who grew close to Cooper during his time in Oxford, Mississippi as the head coach at Ole Miss.

Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources.

