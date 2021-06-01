BREAKING: Arik Gilbert Transfers to Georgia

College Football's biggest "free agent" in the transfer market is heading to Georgia. Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert has committed to the Bulldogs.

The transfer saga all started dating back to Arik Gilbert's decision to opt-out of the 2020 season following eight games with the LSU Tigers in his freshman season. Gilbert missed games against Florida and Ole Miss. His reasoning, "his body was hurt and there were some things he had to take care of," Oregon told the media in December of 2020.

Gilbert would then officially enter the portal on January 2nd, 2021, clarifying the rumors that spread of his potential departure a month prior. Weeks later, Arik committed to play football in 2021 with the Florida Gators. Only to back out of his commitment a month later, stating, "I will not be announcing my final decision until I am enrolled into school and on campus."

The Marietta, Georgia native now intends to stay home in the state of Georgia after enrolling at Georgia to play for head coach Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

Of course, it goes without saying that Arik is a huge pickup for the Georgia offense. We all know by now that the Dawgs will be without number one receiver George Pickens for what looks to be the majority of the 2021 season.

Pickens was integral to Georgia's success in the passing game following the emergence of JT Daniels. Pickens capped off his sophomore season with 513 yards and six touchdowns, receiving on 36 receptions. 373 of those yards coming in the final four games of the 2020 season.

In eight games as a true freshman, Arik Gilbert racked up 368 yards and 2 touchdowns on 35 receptions. Gilbert's production as a true freshman met the expectations of those who saw him coming out of high school.

With the Marietta native staying home in the Peach State for his sophomore season, Gilbert will likely join a receiver room full of talent, lining up next to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, and Darnell Washington at tight end. A recipe for an explosive offense as Gilbert gives Georgia the athletic playmaker they sorely need after the loss of Pickens.

Though Gilbert has been known as a tight-end prospect, sources close to the situation have indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Gilbert will be playing wide receiver for the majority of snaps.

