Arik Gilbert One of the Most Important Players for Georgia in 2022

During the 2021 offseason, the Georgia football program welcomed several new faces from the transfer portal. Tykee Smith from West Virginia, Derrion Kendrick from Clemson, and Arik Gilbert from LSU. Unfortunately for Gilbert, he did not appear in any games for Bulldogs last season due to a personal off-the-field event. Now heading into the 2022 season, Gilbert is looking to make his return to college football and at a good time for the Bulldogs.

Coming out of high school, Gilbert was one of the most coveted prospects in his class with him being ranked the best player in Georgia, the best tight end in the class, and a top-five player nationally. After spending just a single season in Baton Rogue, Gilbert is back in his home state in Athens and part of an immensely talented tight end room.

The headliner of the Bulldog's tight end room is Brock Bowers and rightfully so considering he just completed one of the most outstanding freshman campaigns anyone has ever seen. However, Gilbert had a solid first-year impression with the Tigers in 2020 as well. In eight games he had 35 receptions, 368 yards, and two touchdowns.

Aside from his insane measurables and freakish stature, part of what makes Gilbert such an elite football player is his versatility. He may be labeled as a tight end on the depth chart but he can line up pretty much anywhere you want him to on the field, and that's a big deal if you're Georgia. When you're as loaded as Georgia is at tight end, it can be difficult to find playing time for every single player on the roster who deserves it but Gilbert's versatility helps prevent that from being an issue.

It also helps out with Georgia's wide receiver room which is littered with talented football players but not a lot of experience. Especially not after losing Arian Smith to an ankle injury that could very well keep him out for the entire upcoming season. With Gilbert though, offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, can plug Gilbert in different wide receiver spots if needed to help buy some more time for the Bulldog's receiver room to get up to speed.

Fans, coaches, teammates, NFL scouts, and pretty much anyone who follows the game of football is ready to see what Arik Gilbert looks like when he returns to the field. He looked the part during Georgia's spring scrimmage a few months back and will be playing a huge role in Georgia's offense for the upcoming season.

