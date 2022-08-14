With the football season kicking off, there is no better time to take a look at which Georgia commits and targets cracked the recently updated SI99 rankings. As expected, the Dawgs are well represented.

Commits

No. 26: AJ Harris - CB - Phenix City (AL)

Harris debuts as the top-rated Georgia commit in the recent rankings update. Harris committed to Georgia on July 16th over schools like Alabama and Florida.

No. 28: Troy Bowles - LB - Tampa (FL)

Bowles committed to Georgia on July 17th. Ohio State and Oklahoma were also finalists. Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

No. 43: Joenel Aguero - DB - Lynn (MA)

Aguero is one of the best players in Massachusetts and committed to Georgia on July 23rd. His finalists also included Ohio State, Miami, and Florida.

No. 62: Raylen Wilson - LB - Tallahassee (FL)

The former Michigan commit turned out to be another huge recruiting win for Glenn Schumann. Wilson is widely considered one of the best LBs in the country.

No. 98: Pearce Spurlin - TE - Santa Rosa Beach (FL)

Has been committed to UGA for nearly two years. Continues UGAs recent trend of recruiting elite TEs.

Targets

No. 2: Cormani McClain - CB - Lakeland (FL)

Widely considered the best CB in the 2023 class. UGA is in the picture, but Alabama and Florida appear the favorites.

No. 20: James Smith - DL - Montgomery (AL)

Recently released a top 6 that included Georgia. The Dawgs are one of the top contenders for Smith. Alabama and Auburn are also in the top group.

No. 22: Qua Russaw - LB - Montgomery (AL)

Considered one of the best edge rushers in the country. Has the same top 6 as teammate James Smith. Russaw and Smith are considered a package deal.

No. 27: Samuel M'Pemba - DE - Bradenton (FL)

Another elite edge rusher that UGA recently made the cut for. The Dawgs are considered a top contender.

No. 41: Tyler Williams - WR - Lakeland (FL)

Georgia's current top target at the WR position in the 2023 class. Williams commits on the 27th, and the Dawgs are considered the favorite.

No. 42: Monroe Freeling - OT - Mount Pleasant (SC)

Georgia has surged recently. Freeling is one of the best OTs in the class. Notre Dame, Clemson, and Florida are also in the picture.

No. 71: Hykeem Williams - WR - Fort Lauderdale (FL)

Georgia recently made the cut for Williams, although Texas A&M is thought to be the favorite. Williams plans to make his commitment next month.

No. 77: Xzavier McLeod - DL - Camden (SC)

South Carolina-Georgia battle for McLeod, one of the best prospects in South Carolina. Visited UGA last month.

