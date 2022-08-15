Notes From the Trail: Underrated 2023 RB on Georgia's Radar

After missing on top RB targets in the 2023 class in Justice Haynes and Richard Young, both of whom committed to Alabama, Dell McGee and the Georgia coaching staff have some work to do at the RB spot.

As expected, the Dawgs will go after the top prospects at the position but expect them to leave no stone unturned as they try to find a hidden gem.

Last recruiting cycle, that hidden gem was Andrew Paul, a 3-star RB out of Texas. This year it could be none other than Jamarion Wilcox, a 3-star RB out of South Paulding (GA).

According to the 247 Composite Recruiting Rankings, Wilcox is ranked as the 65th best RB in the nation and could see that ranking rise before signing day. He also holds offers from numerous P5 programs like Mississippi State, Kentucky, NC State, Louisville, Kansas, and others.

Wilcox is also coming off recent visits to schools like Florida State and NC State. Both of whom should be factors down the stretch. He has also made recent stops at Louisville and Kentucky.

Still, the interest from Georgia is real. In fact, Wilcox says that Dell McGee has reached out to him every day for the last week or so. He also says he is hoping that the Dawgs offer.

If UGA does decide to pursue, then there is reason to believe they would instantly be towards the top of his list.

Last season, Wilcox broke onto the scene in a huge way by rushing for over 1500 yards and finding the endzone 23 times on the ground. He was one of the most productive rushers in the state and will see his stock continue to rise with another season like he had last year.

To go along with his elite production, Wilcox has also made noise on the camp scene. He has also been clocked running as high as a 4.4 40-yard dash.

There is still a long way to go in his recruitment, but with work needing to be done at the RB position, Wilcox is a name that Georgia fans should be aware of. Not only is he a prolific rusher, but he is a prospect that has started to slowly climb up boards in the last few months.

There are numerous P5 schools keeping him warm that haven't offered yet. Once those offers come, then the floodgates will open and Wilcox could become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail for anyone in need of a 2023 RB, and Georgia definitely fits that description.

