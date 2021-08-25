Falcons Cut Former Georgia Bulldog

August 25, 2021
Falcons Cut Former Georgia Defensive Tackle

Former Georgia defensive tackle, John Atkins was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday after a short stint back in the state of Georgia.
Former Georgia Football defensive tackle, John Atkins has bounced around the NFL since leaving the Georgia program following his 2017 season. 

He went undrafted in 2018 but was quickly signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots were he spent the 2018 preseason before being cut by the Patriots at the end of training camp. 

He was then picked up by the Detroit Lions and joined their practice squad before he was activated for his first career game in December of 2018 where he made his first career tackles in a 27-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

He then spent the 2019 season back on the practice squad before opting out of the 2020 football season due to the COVID pandemic. 

After being released by the Lions, Atkins was then signed by the Falcons in June but was then waived by the Falcons following their first game. 

Atkins played in 48 career games during his time in Athens, making 81 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. He is now a free agent yet again. 

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

