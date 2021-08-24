Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

The AP preseason All-American lists have been released and Georgia football had three of their players nominated for the preseason award.

The AP preseason All-American lists have been released and Georgia football had three of their players nominated for the preseason award.

Senior punter, Jake Carmada, was the only Georgia player to be named to the 1st team. During his time at Georgia Carmada has become quite familiar with the All-American award as in 2020 he was nominated as a first team All-American by PFF and AP ranked him on the third team.

Following Carmada was offensive lineman, Jamaree Salyer, and defensive tackle, Jordan Davis who were both listed on the second team All-American list.

Salyer has been stamped onto numerous preseason lists and it is very apparent that the expectations for the veteran offensive lineman are high this season. A lot of Georgia's offensive production this season will be predicated around how well guys like Salyer play up front and the success they have at protecting quarterback JT Daniels.

Jordan Davis was awarded second-team All-American honors in 2020 by the American Football Coaches Association. Many figured that Davis would forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, but decided to return for one final season.

As the anchor of Georgia's defense, Davis will play a very pivotal role this season and a major issue for all opposing offenses and so far his senior campaign is off to a fantastic start as he has been racking in the preseason awards. Davis has also been named to numerous prestigious award watchlists which include the Nagurski award which is given to the top defensive player in college football.

It is a bit surprising that Georgia only landed three players on the preseason All-American list, especially considering the number of highly talented transfers they brought in during the offseason. In fact, in 2020 Tykee Smith was an All-American according to numerous outlets. Although Smith is currently dealing with an injury that could possibly keep him out for a few weeks one has to think he would have been named a preseason All-American. Smith however was also named to the Nagurski award watchlist.

Nonetheless, these are just preseason lists which means a lot can change during the college football season and Georgia definitely has a good number of players on both sides of the ball who could end up on an All-American list by the end of the season.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsS