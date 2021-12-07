Bulldogs' Azeez Ojulari Sets Giants' Record

Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Azeez Ojulari Sets Rookie Record

    The former Georgia pass rusher continues to prove why teams made a mistake not drafting him in the first round.
    Much like Eric Stokes in Green Bay, former Georgia EDGE rusher Azeez Ojulari is stepping up to the plate as a rookie with the New York Giants. Except Ojulari did not receive the first-round hype like former Georgia teammate, Eric Stokes did after being the Packers' first-round selection.

    The former Georgia edge rusher slipped into the second round because of a worry from a lot of NFL teams about his medicals at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. His sudden slip surprised many as Ojulari was seen as a first-round talent, some even considering him a lock. 

    Since hitting the field this season in New York, Ojulari is beginning to show why so many thought of him as a first-round lock after coming out of Athens. This weekend the former Bulldog set a new franchise record for the Giants, becoming the owner of the Giants record for most sacks in a rookie season with 6.5. 

    Ojulari surpasses previous record holder BJ Hill in 2018, who set the record with 5.5. Ojulari is continuing his impressive rookie campaign as he already has 36 tackles, seven for a loss, one forced fumble, along with his 6.5 sacks on his stat line. 

    The Giants will be in action this weekend, where Ojulari and a host of other Georgia alumni, including former quarterback Jake Fromm, will play the Chargers. 

