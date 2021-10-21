BREAKING: The Bear is BACK

Bear Alexander is back with the Dawgs. The 6'5, 305 pound defensive tackle was once a Georgia commit, then not, and now is back on board.

Bear Alexander is back with the Dawgs. The 6'5, 305 pound defensive tackle was once a Georgia commit, then not, and now is back on board with this 2022 Georgia class.

Alexander announced Thursday via his social media feeds that he was committed again to Georgia.

Bear is something else on the football field. Dawgs Daily on SI.com spoke with one source that recalled his first time seeing Alexander at a camp as a 14-year-old.

"He came to a camp a few years back, he was like 325 pounds at 14-years-old and moved really well. I think the same day we had Tywone Malone, Maason Smith, Tim Keenan, Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse all in attendance and he was still one of the best ones there."

Considering the onslaught of elite defensive tackle prospects in attendance that day, for Alexander to stand out among those players at 14-years-old nonetheless is beyond impressive.

He's also extremely athletic for such a giant young man and it's part of what makes him such a special prospect. For his size, Alexander is graceful.

Despite only playing half a season in 2020 due to transfer rules in the state of Texas, Alexander led his team to a Texas 5A D-I state title on his way to making the second team All-America squad from MaxPreps.

At Georgia, he's a necessity for the 2022 class. Defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt will be out of the program following the 2021 season and Georgia needs a big-bodied athlete like Bear.

