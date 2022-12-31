Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State
After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled.
When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was favored by 6.5 points according to SIsportsbook.
Now, just hours before the kickoff inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium, the line has been bet down to Georgia -6.0. So, just half a point of movement after a month.
Betting Line Updates / Trends in Georgia vs Ohio State
- 98% of the money has been placed on the OVER @ 62.5
- 75% of the money is on Georgia -6.0.
- 79% of the total wagers are on Georgia -6.0.
- 95% of the total Moneyline wagers are on Georgia.
- 55% of the total Moneyline money is on Ohio State
Georgia Betting Trends
- 7-6 against the spread this year
- 3-2 against the spread in previous 5 games
- OVER has hit 5 out of last 10 games (1 push)
- 2-0 against the spread when playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year
Ohio State Betting Trends
- 5-6-1 against the spread this year
- 1-4 against the spread in previous 5 games
- OVER has hit 9 out of last 10 games
- First time as an underdog since 2021 National Championship (lost to Alabama 52-24)
