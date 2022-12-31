Skip to main content

Betting Line Update - Georgia vs Ohio State

After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled.

It's Game Day. After a long 28-day layoff for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, we have arrived and the betting lines for today's matchup with Ohio State have finally settled. 

When the line first opened following the SEC Championship weekend and the CFP selection announcement, Georgia was favored by 6.5 points according to SIsportsbook. 

Now, just hours before the kickoff inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium, the line has been bet down to Georgia -6.0. So, just half a point of movement after a month. 

Betting Line Updates / Trends in Georgia vs Ohio State

  • 98% of the money has been placed on the OVER @ 62.5
  • 75% of the money is on Georgia -6.0. 
  • 79% of the total wagers are on Georgia -6.0. 
  • 95% of the total Moneyline wagers are on Georgia. 
  • 55% of the total Moneyline money is on Ohio State

Georgia Betting Trends

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • 7-6 against the spread this year
  • 3-2 against the spread in previous 5 games
  • OVER has hit 5 out of last 10 games (1 push)
  • 2-0 against the spread when playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year

Ohio State Betting Trends

  • 5-6-1 against the spread this year
  • 1-4 against the spread in previous 5 games
  • OVER has hit 9 out of last 10 games
  • First time as an underdog since 2021 National Championship (lost to Alabama 52-24)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

USATSI_19561176
News

Ladd McConkey Available For Ohio State

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 9.00.41 AM
News

Get up! It’s Gameday; No.1 Georgia vs No.4 Ohio State

By Christian Kirby II
1F64949F-116C-4FAD-A071-7F707718DC19
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

By SI Staff
221229_JP_CFAPB_UGA_Practice_0100
News

Kirby Smart Breaks Down "Biggest Concern" in Facing Ohio State

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A9802
News

Kirby Smart Talks Georgia's Experience in the College Football Playoff

By Jonathan Williams
ADSC00557
News

Ryan Day Updates Status of Miyan Williams

By Christian Goeckel
20221230_AJW_FB_CFAPB_HC_PRESS_0611-X3
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart and Ryan Day Joint Press Conference Prior to Georgia vs Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
20221230_AJW_FB_CFAPB_HC_PRESS_0593-X3
News

Ryan Day and Kirby Smart Address Prior Recruiting Battles

By Evan Crowell